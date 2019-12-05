U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A peritoneal dialysis cycler

View full-sized image Drawing of a peritoneal dialysis cycler.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a peritoneal dialysis cycler.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a peritoneal dialysis cycler.

Caption

Cycler. A cycler performs four or five exchanges overnight, while you sleep.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

1.284 MB | 3000 x 1664

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Procedure Equipment- medical English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest