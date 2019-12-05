Burch suspension for urinary incontinence
Diagram of Burch suspension for urinary incontinence. The side-view drawing shows the bladder supported by a web of sutures attached to the pubic bone. Labels point to the bladder, bladder neck, pubic bone, sutures, and urethra.
Burch suspension for urinary incontinence
