Burch suspension for urinary incontinence

View full-sized image Diagram of Burch suspension for urinary incontinence. The side-view drawing shows the bladder supported by a web of sutures attached to the pubic bone. Labels point to the bladder, bladder neck, pubic bone, sutures, and urethra.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

