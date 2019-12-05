Side view of female bladder supported by a sling to prevent urinary incontinence
Diagram of side view of female bladder supported by a sling to prevent urinary incontinence. The sling is wrapped around the urethra, and the ends are attached to the pubic bone.
Sling for urinary incontinence
725 KB | 1650 x 1500
JPG
