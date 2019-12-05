Anatomic drawing of bladder, ureters, and fused kidneys
Anatomic drawing of bladder, ureters, and fused kidneys. The kidney that would normally be on the left side of the picture has crossed over and fused with the kidney on the right.
Anatomic drawing of bladder, ureters, and fused kidneys. The kidney that would normally be on the left side of the picture has crossed over and fused with the kidney on the right.
An ectopic kidney may cross over and become fused with the other kidney.
670 KB | 1500 x 1725
JPG
