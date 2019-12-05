Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Anatomic drawing of bladder, ureters, and fused kidneys. The kidney that would normally be on the left side of the picture has crossed over and fused with the kidney on the right.

Alternate Text

Caption

An ectopic kidney may cross over and become fused with the other kidney.

670 KB | 1500 x 1725

JPG