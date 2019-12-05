U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Two body torsos showing the infusion of islets extracted from a donor pancreas into a transplant recipient

View full-sized image Drawing of two body torsos showing the infusion of islets extracted from a donor pancreas into a transplant recipient.
Islets extracted from a donor pancreas are infused into the liver. Once implanted, the beta cells in the islets begin to make and release insulin.

Diabetes

807 KB | 3000 x 1800

JPG

English labels Anatomy
