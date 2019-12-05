Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of two body torsos showing the infusion of islets extracted from a donor pancreas into a transplant recipient.

Islets extracted from a donor pancreas are infused into the liver. Once implanted, the beta cells in the islets begin to make and release insulin.

807 KB | 3000 x 1800

