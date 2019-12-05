U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A female health worker performing an ultrasound examination of a female patient

View full-sized image Drawing of a female health worker performing an ultrasound examination of a female patient.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a female health worker performing an ultrasound examination of a female patient.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a female health worker performing an ultrasound examination of a female patient.

Caption

An ultrasound imaging device passes harmless sound waves through the body to detect possible kidney cysts.

File Size

209 KB | 900 x 600

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Equipment- medical Procedure Female
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest