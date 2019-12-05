A female health worker performing an ultrasound examination of a female patient
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a female health worker performing an ultrasound examination of a female patient.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a female health worker performing an ultrasound examination of a female patient.
Caption
An ultrasound imaging device passes harmless sound waves through the body to detect possible kidney cysts.
File Size
209 KB | 900 x 600
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsUnlabeled Equipment- medical Procedure Female
Share this page