U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Rrevestimiento del tubo digestivo

View full-sized image Ilustración del revestimiento del tubo digestivo.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Ilustración del revestimiento del tubo digestivo.

Alternate Text

Ilustración del revestimiento del tubo digestivo.

Caption

En la enfermedad de Crohn, se producen inflamación y cicatrización en partes del tracto GI.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

1.024 MB | 3000 x 1350

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy Spanish labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest