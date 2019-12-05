Gastrointestinal tract with the esophagus, liver, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus labeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract with the esophagus, liver, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus labeled.
Alternate Text
Caption
The bowel has two main sections: the small intestine and the large intestine.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
994 KB | 1725 x 2400
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
