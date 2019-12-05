Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of the Kasai procedure used to treat biliary atresia. Part of the small intestine is attached to the liver and replaces the bile ducts so the liver can drain properly.

The Kasai procedure.

