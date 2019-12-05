U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Three people, each using a different type of wireless continuous glucose monitoring system

View full-sized image Drawing of three people, each using a different type of wireless continuous glucose monitoring system. A man on the left wears a glucose sensor/transmitter on his right arm and holds a monitor in his left hand. In the middle drawing, a woman’s torso is shown with a sensor/transmitter on her abdomen and a monitor clipped to the top of her pants. A woman on the right wears a third type of monitor outside her clothing; the sensor/transmitter is worn beneath her clothing so it is not pictured.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of three people, each using a different type of wireless continuous glucose monitoring system. A man on the left wears a glucose sensor/transmitter on his right arm and holds a monitor in his left hand. In the middle drawing, a woman’s torso is shown with a sensor/transmitter on her abdomen and a monitor clipped to the top of her pants. A woman on the right wears a third type of monitor outside her clothing; the sensor/transmitter is worn beneath her clothing so it is not pictured.

Alternate Text

Drawing of three people, each using a different type of wireless continuous glucose monitoring system. A man on the left wears a glucose sensor/transmitter on his right arm and holds a monitor in his left hand. In the middle drawing, a woman’s torso is shown with a sensor/transmitter on her abdomen and a monitor clipped to the top of her pants. A woman on the right wears a third type of monitor outside her clothing; the sensor/transmitter is worn beneath her clothing so it is not pictured.

Caption

CGM systems provide glucose measurements as often as once per minute. The measurements are transmitted to a wireless monitor.

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes

File Size

1.23 MB | 3000 x 1650

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Female Male Anatomy Equipment- medical
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest