Una botella de insulina y una jeringa

Ilustración de una botella de insulina y una jeringa.
Description

Ilustración de una botella de insulina y una jeringa.

Alternate Text

Ilustración de una botella de insulina y una jeringa.

Caption

Si su cuerpo no produce suficiente insulina, debera tomarla como medicina.

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes

File Size

278 KB | 1575 x 1080

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Equipment- lab
