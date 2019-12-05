Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an eye chart with rows of letters in decreasing sizes used for an eye exam. The image is blurred.

Alternate Text

Drawing of an eye chart with rows of letters in decreasing sizes used for an eye exam. The image is blurred.

Caption

Blurry vision. If you have retina damage from diabetes, you may have blurry or double vision.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

135 KB | 870 x 1170

File Type

JPG