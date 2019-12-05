Digestive tract with the mouth; esophagus; stomach; small intestine; large intestine; also called colon; ileum; rectum; and anus labeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the digestive tract with the mouth; esophagus; stomach; small intestine; large intestine; also called colon; ileum; rectum; and anus labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the digestive tract with the mouth; esophagus; stomach; small intestine; large intestine; also called colon; ileum; rectum; and anus labeled.
Caption
The digestive system
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.056 MB | 2250 x 2550
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
Share this page