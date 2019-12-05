Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive tract with the mouth; esophagus; stomach; small intestine; large intestine; also called colon; ileum; rectum; and anus labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the digestive tract with the mouth; esophagus; stomach; small intestine; large intestine; also called colon; ileum; rectum; and anus labeled.

Caption

The digestive system

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.056 MB | 2250 x 2550

File Type

JPG