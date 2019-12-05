U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Anatomical diagram of a female figure with a transplanted kidney

View full-sized image Anatomical diagram of a female figure with a transplanted kidney. The two diseased kidneys are still in place on either side of the spine, just below the rib cage. The transplanted kidney is located on the left side, just above the bladder. A transplanted ureter connects the new kidney to the bladder. Labels point to the diseased kidneys, artery, vein, transplanted kidney, transplanted ureter, and bladder.
Kidney transplantation

Kidney Disease

951 KB | 2100 x 2550

JPG

Female Anatomy English labels
