Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a stoma with the stoma and the abdomen labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a stoma with the stoma and the abdomen labeled.

Caption

Drawing of a stoma with the stoma and the abdomen labeled.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

530 KB | 2100 x 975

File Type

JPG