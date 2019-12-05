Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the esophagus showing achalasia with the esophagus, diaphragm, contracted muscle, and trapped food labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the esophagus showing achalasia with the esophagus, diaphragm, contracted muscle, and trapped food labeled.

Caption

Achalasia.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

427 KB | 1800 x 1350

File Type

JPG