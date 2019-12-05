Anatomy of the colon
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the colon with the ascending colon, transverse colon, descending colon, and sigmoid colon labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the colon with the ascending colon, transverse colon, descending colon, and sigmoid colon labeled.
Caption
Colon.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
629 KB | 1800 x 1725
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy
Share this page