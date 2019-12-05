U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Normally developed esophagus

View full-sized image Drawing of a normally developed esophagus with labels pointing to the esophagus and trachea.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Normal esophageal development

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

129 KB | 1800 x 1125

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Anatomy
