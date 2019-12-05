Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a hiatal hernia with the esophagus, diaphragm, stomach, and hiatal hernia labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a hiatal hernia with the esophagus, diaphragm, stomach, and hiatal hernia labeled.

Caption

Hiatal hernia.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

659 KB | 1800 x 1800

File Type

JPG