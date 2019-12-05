U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Laparoscopic cholecystectomy to remove the gallbladder

View full-sized image Drawing of laparoscopic cholecystectomy to remove the gallbladder. A surgeon and assistants are shown holding the laparoscope and viewing the procedure on a monitor.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Laparoscopic cholecystectomy

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

553 KB | 1350 x 1350

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Equipment- medical Unlabeled Procedure
