Stomach and esophagus before and after Nissen fundoplication operation

View full-sized image Drawings of the stomach and esophagus: before the Nissen fundoplication operation, with stiches,, and after the Nissen fundoplication operation.
Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Nissen fundoplication.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

287 KB | 1800 x 975

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Anatomy
