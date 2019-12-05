U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Normal esophagus and an esophagus with webs

View full-sized image Top: drawing of a cross section of a normal esophagus. Bottom: drawing of a cross section of an esophagus with webs.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Top: drawing of a cross section of a normal esophagus. Bottom: drawing of a cross section of an esophagus with webs.

Alternate Text

Top: drawing of a cross section of a normal esophagus. Bottom: drawing of a cross section of an esophagus with webs.

Caption

Normal esophagus and esophagus with webs.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

1.026 MB | 1575 x 2250

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Anatomy
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest