Normal esophagus and an esophagus with webs
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Top: drawing of a cross section of a normal esophagus. Bottom: drawing of a cross section of an esophagus with webs.
Alternate Text
Top: drawing of a cross section of a normal esophagus. Bottom: drawing of a cross section of an esophagus with webs.
Caption
Normal esophagus and esophagus with webs.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.026 MB | 1575 x 2250
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy
Share this page