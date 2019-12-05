Body torso showing the pancreas and part of the digestive system
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a body torso showing the pancreas and part of the digestive system, with the pancreas labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a body torso showing the pancreas and part of the digestive system, with the pancreas labeled.
Caption
Pancreas
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
862 KB | 1650 x 1680
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy
Share this page