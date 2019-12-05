U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Un tipo de atresia esofágica

View full-sized image Dibujo de un tipo de atresia esofágica, se señalan el esófago y la tráquea.
Dibujo de un tipo de atresia esofágica, se señalan el esófago y la tráquea.

Dibujo de un tipo de atresia esofágica, se señalan el esófago y la tráquea.

Un tipo de atresia esofágica.

Digestive Diseases

144 KB | 1800 x 1200

JPG

Spanish labels Anatomy
