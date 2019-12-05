Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of forearm with needles inserted into the vascular access. Labels indicate one needle takes blood to the dialyzer and the other returns blood from the dialyzer.

Alternate Text

Drawing of forearm with needles inserted into the vascular access. Labels indicate one needle takes blood to the dialyzer and the other returns blood from the dialyzer.

Caption

Arterial and venous needles.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

637 KB | 3000 x 1407

File Type

JPG