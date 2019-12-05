U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Digestive system within an outline of the top half of a human body

View full-sized image Illustration of the digestive system within an outline of the top half of a human body. The esophagus, liver, stomach, gallbladder, pancreas, duodenum, small intestine, large intestine, appendix, rectum, and anus are labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

The digestive system.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

984 KB | 1650 x 2400

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
