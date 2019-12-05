Transrectal ultrasound with prostate biopsy, showing a needle and needle guide inserted in the rectum
Drawing of a transrectal ultrasound with prostate biopsy, showing a needle and needle guide inserted in the rectum. The bladder, transducer, and needle guide are labeled. Inset of enlarged view of prostate with needle inserted.
File Size
269 KB | 1350 x 1020
File Type
JPG
