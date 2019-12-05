Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a transrectal ultrasound with prostate biopsy, showing a needle and needle guide inserted in the rectum. The bladder, transducer, and needle guide are labeled. Inset of enlarged view of prostate with needle inserted.

Alternate Text

Caption

Transrectal ultrasound with prostate biopsy.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

269 KB | 1350 x 1020

File Type

JPG