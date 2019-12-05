Front view of an adult female urinary tract with the kidneys, ureters, bladder, urethra, pelvic floor muscles, and sphincters
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the front view of an adult female urinary tract with the kidneys, ureters, bladder, urethra, pelvic floor muscles, and sphincters.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the front view of an adult female urinary tract with the kidneys, ureters, bladder, urethra, pelvic floor muscles, and sphincters.
Caption
Front view of urinary tract.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
420 KB | 904 x 1422
File Type
JPG
Share this page