Computer that collects uroflowmetry data

View full-sized image Drawing of a computer that collects uroflowmetry data. A curtain separates the computer from a special toilet attached to a container for catching and measuring urine.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Uroflowmetry equipment.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

234 KB | 924 x 807

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

unlabeled Equipment- lab Doctor's office
