Urinary tract in the outline of a male body
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the urinary tract in the outline of a male body. Labels point to the kidneys, bladder, ureters, and urethra.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the urinary tract in the outline of a male body. Labels point to the kidneys, bladder, ureters, and urethra.
Caption
Drawing of the urinary tract in the outline of a male body. Labels point to the kidneys, bladder, ureters, and urethra.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
406 KB | 1680 x 2400
File Type
JPG
Related Keywordsmale anatomy english labels
Share this page