Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of part of the large intestine before and after a pull-through procedure. Labeled are the healthy segment and diseases segment, rectum and anus.

Alternate Text

Drawing of part of the large intestine before and after a pull-through procedure. Labeled are the healthy segment and diseases segment, rectum and anus.

Caption

Drawing of part of the large intestine before and after a pull-through procedure. Labeled are the healthy segment and diseases segment, rectum and anus.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

229 KB | 1621 x 588

File Type

JPG