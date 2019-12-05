Digestive tract - lower GI tract labeled - labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The appendix, cecum, colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, stomach, large intestine, small intestine, and anus are labeled.

Alternate Text

Caption

The lower GI tract.

File Size

327 KB | 1240 x 1500

File Type

JPG