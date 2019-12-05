U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Illustration of the stoma and ureters

View full-sized image Drawing of a cutaneous ureterostomy. Labels point to two stomas and two ureters.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a cutaneous ureterostomy. Labels point to two stomas and two ureters.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a cutaneous ureterostomy. Labels point to two stomas and two ureters.

Caption

Cutaneous ureterostomy

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

282 KB | 1290 x 1800

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest