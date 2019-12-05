Illustration of the stoma and ureters

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a cutaneous ureterostomy. Labels point to two stomas and two ureters.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a cutaneous ureterostomy. Labels point to two stomas and two ureters.

Caption

Cutaneous ureterostomy

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

282 KB | 1290 x 1800

File Type

JPG