Illustration of the biliary system, with the liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreatic duct, common bile duct, pancreas, cystic duct, and hepatic ducts labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the biliary system, with the liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreatic duct, common bile duct, pancreas, cystic duct, and hepatic ducts labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the biliary system, with the liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreatic duct, common bile duct, pancreas, cystic duct, and hepatic ducts labeled.

Caption

The biliary tract

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

354 KB | 1693 x 1069

File Type

JPG