Illustration of the biliary system, with the liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreatic duct, common bile duct, pancreas, cystic duct, and hepatic ducts

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the biliary system, with the liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreatic duct, common bile duct, pancreas, cystic duct, and hepatic ducts.

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

135 KB | 600 x 951

File Type

JPG