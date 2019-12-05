Illustration of the colon and an enlargement of it showing diverticula

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the colon and an enlargement of it showing diverticula.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the colon and an enlargement of it showing diverticula.

Caption

Diverticular disease is a condition that occurs when a person has problems from small pouches, or sacs, that have formed and pushed outward through weak spots in the colon wall.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

344 KB | 1146 x 1494

File Type

JPG