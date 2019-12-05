Illustration of urinary tract in an outline of the top half of a human body
Description
Drawing of urinary tract in an outline of the top half of a human body. Inset of one kidney and the bladder and one kidney, nonworking kidney, and the bladder.
Alternate Text
Caption
When a person has only one kidney or one working kidney, this kidney is called a solitary kidney. People born with kidney dysplasia have both kidneys; however, one kidney does not function (top right). When a kidney is removed surgically due to disease
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
310 KB | 1948 x 1304
File Type
JPG
