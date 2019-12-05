Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the GI tract, with the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, duodenum, jejunum, ileum, large intestine, cecum, colon, rectum, and anus labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the GI tract, with the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, duodenum, jejunum, ileum, large intestine, cecum, colon, rectum, and anus labeled.

Caption

The GI tract

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

378 KB | 1252 x 1676

File Type

JPG