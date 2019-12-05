U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Illustration of male doctor checking a woman's blood pressure

View full-sized image Illustration of a male doctor checking a woman’s blood pressure.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a male doctor checking a woman’s blood pressure.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a male doctor checking a woman’s blood pressure.

Caption

Illustration of a male doctor checking a woman’s blood pressure.

File Size

775 KB | 1367 x 1315

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Procedure Female Doctor's office Older Adults
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest