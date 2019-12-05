Liver, bile ducts, gallbladder, pancreas, and small intestine with labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the liver, bile ducts, gallbladder, pancreas, and small intestine.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the liver, bile ducts, gallbladder, pancreas, and small intestine.
Caption
Cirrhosis is a condition in which the liver slowly deteriorates and is unable to function normally due to chronic injury.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
398 KB | 1041 x 1620
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
Share this page