Female patient lying on a table with an inserted sigmoidoscope projecting an image onto a computer screen
Drawing of a female patient lying on a table with an inserted sigmoidoscope projecting an image onto a computer screen.
For the test, the person will lie on a table while the health care provider inserts a sigmoidoscope into the anus and slowly guides it through the rectum and into the sigmoid colon.
