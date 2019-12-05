U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Small intestine diverted through a pouch and then to a stoma

View full-sized image Drawing of the small intestine diverted through a pouch and then to a stoma.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

328 KB | 1275 x 1575

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Anatomy Equipment- medical Procedure
