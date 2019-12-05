U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Biliary tract with stones in the gallbladder and common bile duct

View full-sized image Drawing of the biliary tract with stones in the gallbladder and common bile duct.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the biliary tract with stones in the gallbladder and common bile duct.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the biliary tract with stones in the gallbladder and common bile duct.

Caption

Drawing of the biliary tract with stones in the gallbladder and common bile duct.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

456 KB | 1800 x 1613

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy Unlabeled
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest