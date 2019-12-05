Ileoanal pouch anastomosis with labels for the ileum, ileal reservoir, anus, and anal sphincter
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of an ileoanal pouch anastomosis with the ileum, ileal reservoir, anus, and anal sphincter labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of an ileoanal pouch anastomosis with the ileum, ileal reservoir, anus, and anal sphincter labeled.
Caption
Ileoanal pouch anastomosis.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
126 KB | 900 x 788
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
Share this page