U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Ileoanal pouch anastomosis with the ileum, ileal reservoir, anus, and anal sphincter

View full-sized image Drawing of an ileoanal pouch anastomosis with the ileum, ileal reservoir, anus, and anal sphincter.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an ileoanal pouch anastomosis with the ileum, ileal reservoir, anus, and anal sphincter.

Alternate Text

Drawing of an ileoanal pouch anastomosis with the ileum, ileal reservoir, anus, and anal sphincter.

Caption

Drawing of an ileoanal pouch anastomosis with the ileum, ileal reservoir, anus, and anal sphincter.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

213 KB | 1200 x 1650

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Anatomy
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest