Ileoanal reservoir with labels for the anus, ileum, removed colon, and ileoanal reservoir
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of an ileoanal reservoir with the anus, ileum, removed colon, and ileoanal reservoir labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of an ileoanal reservoir with the anus, ileum, removed colon, and ileoanal reservoir labeled.
Caption
Ileoanal reservoir.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
136 KB | 675 x 675
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy
Share this page