Digestive tract within the outline of a male body
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the digestive tract within the outline of a male body.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the digestive tract within the outline of a male body.
Caption
Drawing of the digestive tract within the outline of a male body.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
262 KB | 938 x 1800
File Type
JPG
Share this page