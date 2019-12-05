Section of the colon with labels pointing to a raised and flat polyp

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a section of colon with labels pointing to a raised and flat polyp.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a section of colon with labels pointing to a raised and flat polyp.

Caption

Drawing of a section of colon with labels pointing to a raised and flat polyp.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

108 KB | 395 x 766

File Type

JPG