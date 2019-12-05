Digestive tract with labels pointing to the large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the human body with labels pointing to the large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the human body with labels pointing to the large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.
Caption
Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the human body with labels pointing to the large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
211 KB | 1200 x 1200
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
Share this page