Forearm with AV graft and tubes inserted

View full-sized image Drawing of a forearm with an AV graft. Needles and tubes are inserted into the tube that connects the artery to the vein. Arrows show direction of blood flow.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

AV graft in forearm.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

203 KB | 1500 x 900

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy Unlabeled Procedure Equipment- medical
